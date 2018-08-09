Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa has called for steady efforts towards addressing the housing deficiency in the country.

The governor made the call at the unveiling of Governance Villa Housing Estate, Ibusa, Oshimili North local government area of the state.

According to him, “there is a lot of gap in the nation’s housing sector and the more we provide affordable houses for the civil servants and all Nigerians, the better for our nation.”

“With steady efforts, with determination, for every house that is built, we are reducing the housing gap in our nation,” the governor emphasised, adding that his administration will continue to work with the private sector and mortgage finance banks to develop the housing sector in Delta State.

He said that a lot of progress had been recorded by his administration in creating the enabling environment for housing development, adding that mortgage institutions have a lot of roles to play in encouraging Nigerians, particularly civil servants, to own their houses.

He used the occasion to urge private property developers to work with relevant government ministries in designing their building plans to avoid going against the laws of the country.

Okowa stress that it would be wrong for buildings to be erected under high tension power lines or in areas where building are not supposed to be erected.

The governor who attended the ceremony accompanied by top government functionaries, commended management of Juniuc Nigeria Limited for contributing to the housing development of the country.

Chief Executive Officer of Delta Trust Mortgage Bank Limited, Mrs Rubby Okoro, in an address, thanked Governor Okowa’s administration for providing the enabling environment for private sector to thrive in the state and urged Deltans to utilise the services rendered by the mortgage bank to own their houses.

The CEO of Juniuc Nigeria Limited, Mr Godwin Nonyalim in an address, said: “my huge debt of gratitude goes to our amiable Governor, Sen. Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa for actualizing the need for housing under the SMART agenda.

“By this, he endorsed the creation of housing for all and as well as creating enabling environment for young and upcoming developers like me.”