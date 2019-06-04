<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has said there will be no room for apprenticeship in his second term cabinet.

He said only men and women who are conversant with governance would be appointed into the cabinet.

Okowa said this on Monday while swearing in Mr Chiedu Ebie as the Secretary to the State Government at the Government House in Asaba, the state capital.

He warned those who would work with him to avoid nepotism and sectionalism.

The governor said, “Sectionalism and nepotism must not have a place in the thoughts, choices and actions of those who will work with me.

“I want to assure all Deltans that this administration will continue to run an all-inclusive government, whether in terms of appointments or projects distribution. We have only just started; Deltans should trust us to do the right thing.

“I wish to emphasise that appointments into this administration will be based on merit and geographical spread, not on emotions, sentiments or for the sole purpose of political patronage.

“We are in a hurry to get things done and we cannot afford to lose precious time. Therefore, this is not the time for apprenticeship, we shall be going for men and women, who are conversant with governance, understand our policy direction and require minimal supervision to do their work.

“It shall be a good combination of youths and experience to ensure that governance goes on seamlessly.”