Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state has assured riverine communities that they would enjoy special attention during his tenure, saying he would want to be remembered as a governor in the state who gave adequate attention to riverine communities.

The governor spoke in Burutu local government area during a town hall meeting with the people. The governor used the occasion to commission several projects in the area, promising that he would soon come back for more commissioning.

“I will like to be remembered for the commitment of my administration to developing riverine communities.”, he said.

Some of the projects he commissioned and inspected during the visit included, Burutu township roads, Obotobo-Sokebulou road, Burutu ultra-modern market, among others. “There is a lot of challenges associated in constructing roads in this area, the contractor handling the 18.9 kilometre Obotobo/Yokri road had to get a mobile asphalt plant and with the pace of work, we hope to be here again soon for commissioning. “

“It is my hope to bring people at the federal level to commission projects at the riverine areas.”

The governor said at the moment his administration was not disposed to establishing more higher institutions, stressing that he was focused on consolidating existing ones as centres of academic excellence.