The Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa, has promised to pay the hospital bills of all the victims of the collapsed St. Paul Catholic Church building, Ugolo, Adagbrasa in Okpe Local Government Area of the state.

This was conveyed in a statement by the Press Secretary of the Governor Mr Charles Aniagwu on Sunday in Asaba.

Okowa described the incident, in which one worshiper died and 11 others sustained various injuries, as unfortunate, sad and regrettable experience.

He commiserated with the Orhue I, Maj.-Gen. Felix Mujakperuo and the entire Ugolo community in Okpe Kingdom over the unfortunate incident.

“This is indeed a very sad and unfortunate incident.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta State, I commiserate with the family of the deceased and those injured.

“It is our prayer that the soul of the deceased will rest in peace, and that the injured will experience quick recovery.

“Our thoughts and prayers will continue to be with the people of Ugolo in Okpe Kingdom over this,” Okowa said.

The state Commissioner for Works, Chief James Augoye, had earlier been sent by the government to visit the site where he noted that the church was a 100-year old building.

Augoye confirmed that one person died while 11 others were injured and rushed to the hospital.

He said that as at the time of his visit, seven of them had been treated and discharged while four others were still receiving treatment.

According to Augoye, the 100 years old church building collapsed in an attempt to rebuild and expand the old structure.

He further said that the building collapsed due to the weight of worshipers who leaned against the heavily soaked walls while the early morning mass was on.

“While we pledge to pay the cost of treatment for the injured, people must ensure they seek necessary approvals before construction of buildings particularly public structures to avoid incidences such as this,” the commissioner said.