Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has vowed to surpass his previous achievements in the next four years.

He gave the assurance on Tuesday when the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) paid congratulatory visits to him.

According to Okowa, “in the last four years, we received a lot of accolades for our achievements, we had no doubt that we would emerge victorious because we have God and we have the people on our side; the elections are over, it is time for reconciliation, it is time to build.”

“I have greater challenge in my second term and it is my desire to surpass the things we did in our first tenure. I will like to leave office in 2023 happier because, Deltans are happier, more united and we have a stronger state,” the governor said.

Governor Okowa, who commended the Delta State chapters of CAN and the NLC for the roles they played in stabilizing his administration and ensuring his victory at the polls, observed that the congratulatory visits to him at Government House, Asaba, were a tonic that the partnership for a stronger Delta State to be achieved in the next four years have started yielding fruits.

“We require prayers, partnership and the cooperation of all stakeholders for us to build the Delta of our dreams because, the victory at the polls shows that it is about Delta State, that Deltans prefer a team that represents unity, peace, and a team that will advance the common good of the people,” he stated, adding, “I want to reassure Deltans that collectively, we will build a better state for our people.”

Earlier, the Chairman of CAN in the state, Senior Sylvanus Okorote and the Deputy National President of the NLC, Amaechi Asuguni, who led their members on the congratulatory visits, stated that Okowa’s achievements in the first tenure endeared him to the hearts of Deltans and thanked him for his partnership cum support for their organizations.

They pledged to continue partnership with his administration in the next four years.