



Some chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo have described Gov. Rochas Okorocha’s suspension by the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) as well deserved.

Speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the development on Saturday, a party chieftain, Dr Jude Agu, said Okorocha had been engaged in anti party activities in his pursuit to making his son in-law succeed him as governor.

Agu said Okorocha would have been suspended long ago to check his bad influence in the party.

He said the NWC of the APC should equally suspend Okorocha’s allies in the party whom he said were also involved in anti party activities.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the NWC on Friday suspended Okorocha for anti party activities.

But Okorocha in his reaction to the suspension through his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Sam Onwuemeodo, said some APC leaders were after him over 2023 politics.

He also said the suspension was meant to stop him from holding a critical position in the senate, adding that the suspension would eventually fail.

Mr John Anyanwu, a former commissioner in Imo, said with the suspension of Okorocha, APC had better chances of winning the state’s governorship election.

He said if Okorocha was allowed, he would definitely work against the APC candidate in the state.

An APC woman leader in Obowo Local Government Area, Mrs Rose Ibeawuchi, said Okorocha”s suspension had restored confidence in the party.

“We were all in dark days during the imposition of the governor’s son in-law on the party.

“Now that he has been suspended, we will have another opportunity to tell our supporters who the APC governorship candidate really is,” she said.

NAN reports that Hope Uzodimma is the APC governorship candidate for Imo.