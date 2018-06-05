Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State has sworn in two new commissioners and two new transition committee chairmen for local government areas.

The new commissioners are Daniel Nworie for the Ministry of Sports, and Mrs. Edna-Matthew Njoku for the Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources. Meanwhile, Ugochi Nnanna Okoro, who was before now the commissioner for Agriculture, is now the Commissioner for Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

The new transition committee chairmen, who were also sworn in are Ugorji Collins for Mbailtoli Local Government Area and Kelechi Iwueze for Ehime Mbano Local Government Area.

In his speech at the swearing-in ceremony at the Sam Mbakwe Exco Chambers on Monday, Governor Okorocha said that his concern for 2019 was to leave behind a successor, who would continue the good works which his government had begun in the state.

His words, “the Rescue Mission Government has done very well and will also finish well. This is because no government in the history of the state before this administration had done one-tenth of what this administration has done. And we have done so because I mean well for Imo State and her people,

“And that is the reason the excuses given by those who had governed the state before me were giving like, there was no money or I have been in court, has never come out from my month. We have a brand new state at the moment,” he added.

According to the governor, the sixteen years of the PDP administration were wasted. “The minister of information will be here to commission some of our projects, the vice president and the president will also come at different times to commission different projects because they are too many.”

He continued “I will continue to work till the handover date. And I will never leave Imo people alone. I will ensure that someone who would have the zeal or passion to work for the state and continue the good works will take over. It goes beyond the issue of zoning because such issue won’t put food on the table of the citizenry.”