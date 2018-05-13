Imo State Governor Rochas Okorocha has commended the Nigeria Police over the arrest of the 4 suspects that stole sensitive materials meant for state APC ward and local government elections, saying the arrests have vindicated his earlier assertion that the materials were stolen by political detractors.

It would be recalled that Governor Okorocha and bonafide APC members in the southeastern state have maintained that the sensitive materials meant for the ward congresses of party in the state were stolen, while members of a breakaway coalition he stated were deceiving Nigerians by claiming that the congresses had held.

Governor Okorocha also pointed out that some strange characters from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had imported their style of politics into the APC which, he noted. is presently making the party to act like them.

According to Okorocha, who disclosed this in a release issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Sam Onwuemeodo, he has been vindicated, pointing to the names identified by the arrested suspects.

“We commend the Police for the good job. We also know that others who took part in the stealing of the congresses’ materials will be unmasked as time goes on,” the governor’s statement read.

“We also regret that, while the National Chairman of the Party, Chief John Oyegun, announced that the Local Government Congress in Imo would not hold, the materials for the same exercise had been released to the same characters in the state following the materials recovered from the culprits by the police. This is very unfortunate.

“The APC members in the State are in high spirits. They want to see those who let them down and caused undue tension in the State, and also created bad media reports for the State, to pay dearly for their wickedness and insensitivity.

With this incident, Nigerians can further believe us that the government of Rochas Okorocha has character. The character of not telling lies. Or dwelling on blackmail or propaganda. When we tell you, this is what happened, believe us. We do not deceive.”