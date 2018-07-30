The Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, says choosing Adams Oshiomhole as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress saved the party from an impending catastrophe.

Okorocha said in spite of the turbulence currently facing the APC, with Oshiomhole in the saddle, the party would land at a safe destination.

In a statement in Owerri on Sunday by his Chief Press Secretary, Sam Onwuemeodo, Okorocha said had they foreseen the current gale of defections rocking the party, the proponents of tenure elongation for Oshiomhole’s predecessor, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, would have thought otherwise.

He said the challenges currently facing the party had shown the wisdom in electing Oshiomhole as the national chairman.

Okorocha said, “One could easily imagine what would have been the case if the party had allowed the Oyegun-led NWC to continue and what would have happened at the party’s primaries especially that of the presidency.

“What is happening in the party now could not have been planned and executed within these few weeks Oshiomhole took over as the national chairman of the party. Rather, his coming only altered the plan of those who wanted to destroy APC to serve personal interests.

According to him, the campaign for tenure elongation for Odigie-Oyegun was an arrangement to short-change President Muhammadu Buhari at the APC presidential primary for 2019.

He added, “Oshiomhole’s coming was timely. He came at the appropriate time. He is on it and will get it right. All we need to do is to support him.”