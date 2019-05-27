<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Imo State Governor, Chief Rochas Okorocha, has declared that, come what may, he will become the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The embattled outgoing Governor made vow on Sunday during his valedictory thanksgiving service held at the Government House Chapel in Owerri.

According to Governor Okorocha, the political travails he faced now, particularly the seizure of his Certificate of Return as the Imo West senator-elect, were only his stepping stone to the presidential seat.

Okorocha berated his political adversaries who, according to him, wanted him to end up in prison.

He said he is “the most criticised politician” in the country, adding that all the ploy to stop him from going to the Senate will fail.

“I tell you, I am the most criticised person in Nigeria today. I don’t know why the entire elite hate me with cruelty.

“My Senate ambition is still a battle. More than 30 people have joined the suit to fight me. All these, I will overcome.

“They are only preparing me for the glory ahead.

“Mark it, I will be president of Nigeria. I said this on this altar so that the kingdom of God will rise against those fighting to stop me.

“Also, those who think they will put me in prison will go to prison before me.

“They don’t want me to be at the National Assembly, but I will be there. I know I am the last man standing, but I will not give up.

“Only a few of them later realised that I meant well for the state. I governed the state with passion. I broke protocols and bent the laws, but I never broke laws.

“When I took over the office eight years ago, I wasn’t unmindful that a lot of people will misunderstand me and try to distract me.

“But today, I have left the state better than I met it. I am the architect of the new Imo. I am a satisfied governor,” he said.