Imo State governor Rochas Okorocha has revealed that his priority for going to the Senate is to build a political bridge between the South East and other parts of the country and to pursue free education policy.

The governor who stated this while receiving the new Commander, 34 Artillery Brigade, Obinze, Brigadier-General Yusuf Tukura, who paid him a courtesy call at the Government House on Monday also boasted that he was leaving behind a secured state.

He said “I also want to use the opportunity in the Senate to rebuild the political bridge that has linked the South East with the rest of Nigerians. The political bridge is somehow faulty and it is dutifully incumbent on me to rebuild this bridge so that Igbos will play a recognised role in the politics of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“I am going to the Senate to promote the cause of the ordinary Nigerians. These are some things I am going to the Senate to do. Otherwise, I have no business there.”

He added: “We have enjoyed a very good working relationship with all the past army commanders and we are hopeful it will continue. Imo is a peaceful state. It was made peaceful through the efforts of the rescue mission government, in partnership with other security agencies in the state.

“The transformation you have seen in Imo State eight years down the line is as a result of sacrifice. A leader who does not make sacrifices has no business with leadership. What you are seeing in Imo is a product of sacrifice. Sacrifice of self, sacrifice of comfort and personality, denial of yourself – who you are, that you might serve your people well.”

He further said: “I will advise you brigadier general, to set a target for yourself on what you want to achieve in Imo State as the commander in the state. You have brought us message of peace, and so we want you to maintain peace and tranquility. You should serve Imo people as your own home. Today you are in Igbo land as a brigade commander so you are automatically an Igbo man now, it is the attitude that will guarantee peace in Nigeria.”

In his speech earlier, Brigadier-General Tukura said he had come on a courtesy call to inform the governor that he had assumed the command of the brigade, and to familiarise himself with the governor.

He informed that he was here in 2011 and now back to the state in 2019. He commended the governor for the transformation that had taken place in the state between 2011 and 2019.