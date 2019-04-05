<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has set up a committee on Imo North senatorial poll.

INEC decision was announced in a press statement signed by Mr. Festus Okoye, INEC National Commissioner in charge of Information and Voter Education.

He said ”Commission also deliberated on the conduct of Imo North Senatorial District election held on 23rd February and 9th March 2019. It noted a number of issues arising from the election and set up a Committee to look into them.

“The Committee is to ascertain the veracity or otherwise of allegations of misconduct in the election. It is also to advise the Commission on whether its procedures were complied with by officials.

“The Committee is to submit its report on Wednesday 10th April 2019. “

On the just concluded polls in Rivers state, Okoye said a supplementary elections will hold on the 13th of this Months.

In its review of the just concluded Rivers polls, INEC expressed satisfaction with the outcome of the poll.

He said, “The Commission expressed satisfaction with the outcome and commended the security agencies for their professionalism. which ensured the peaceful conduct of the exercise.

“It also commended the political parties, domestic and international observers, other stakeholders and the people of Rivers State for their support and understanding which paved the way for the speedy and orderly conclusion of the exercise.

“However. supplementary elections will be held in the following areas on Saturday 13‘ April 2019 in line with the timetable released by the Commission.