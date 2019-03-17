



Imo State governor Rochas Okorocha on Sunday said that the governor-elect, Chief Emeka Ihedioha, lacks the capacity to govern a “complex” state like Imo.

The Imo governor who was reacting to the allegation by the governor-elect that the state government withdrew N17 billion shortly after the governorship election, stated that he (Ihedioha) has never had any corporate experience apart from being a professional politician.

He described the allegation as frivolous and cheap blackmail.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr. Sam Onwuemeodo in a statement, stated that, “Chief Emeka Ihedioha, who was announced the winner of the governorship election in the State on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been making careless media statements and unfounded allegations, including the N17billion he said the government had withdrawn and the threat to recover what he called “Imo Property” from the governor.

“He had earlier given directives to Financial Institutions in the State against further transactions with the State government. Chief Ihedioha does not have the mental or intellectual Capacity to govern a highly endowed State like Imo. The guy is just smart politically. And Political Smartness is different from having the Capacity for Leadership or governance”.

It continued that, “he can not measure up with Governor Rochas Okorocha’s amazing achievements in the State. And he is only laying the foundation for excuses to Imo people why he will fail as their governor.

“He was contentiously declared winner on Tuesday. And on Thursday he came up with the allegation of the government withdrawing N17billion. He never mentioned how the withdrawal was made whether it was withdrawn cash or through transfer. And where in Imo State, with meager Federal allocation and IGR can one see N17billion to withdraw? Like we said earlier, he is not an intelligent guy. He can’t cope with the challenges of governance”

It added that, “He (Ihedioha) is coming to be governor with the only income he made at the National Assembly because prior to his going to the National Assembly he never did any paid job and he is trying now to blackmail a man adjudged to be the highest property owner both in Owerri and in Abuja several years before coming for governor.

“He has not said anything about free education, Urban Renewal and several other sensitive people-oriented programmes and policies of the Rescue Mission Government in the State. He is only talking about money and property. It is going to be interesting. A man who failed as a member of the House of Representatives won’t do magic as a governor.

“He should also know that with what Governor Okorocha has achieved, Imo people won’t entertain any excuse from him. If he likes let him talk about Rochas Okorocha from now till when he will leave as governor. The die is cast. Action speaks louder than words. Blackmail or propaganda which the PDP invested heavily in during the 12years they governed the State have become old-fashioned in the State at the moment.

“Nigerans in general and Imo people in particular should ignore him whenever he comes up with such gimmicks. After May 29, 2019 he has every right to probe even the food Rochas Okorocha and the family ate in Government House from 2011 to 2015. Ihedioha won’t make a good governance”.