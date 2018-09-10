Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State has officially declared to run for Orlu zone senatorial seat in 2019.

He made the declaration, at the weekend, while responding to the call by Orlu Zone Political Leaders who visited him at the Government House, Owerri, who urged him to contest for the position.

The governor had, few months ago, given the hint that he might contest the 2019 election to go to the Senate for Orlu zone but had remained mum afterwards before his latest declaration before the elders.

According to a press statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Sam Onwuemeodo, Governor Okorocha would be contesting the position on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, (APC).

Governor Okorocha, however, had boasted that he did not need any campaign or poster to win the election.

According to the statement “And since he made the open declaration to run for the Senate, there has been high level excitement across the State and moreover in Orlu Zone since one good turn deserves another.

“He thanked people of the state and Orlu his zone for loving him and appreciating all he has done for the state as their governor, despite criticism from the opposition in the state.”

Dr. Steve Orji, who led the Orlu Zone Political Leaders visit’s the governor, said that looking at the governor’s monumental achievements in the state, the Orlu Zone Political Leaders have no other option than to come and ask him to run for the Senate to represent the zone.