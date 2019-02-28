



Imo State Governor and the Chairman of the Progressives Governors’ Forum, Rochas Okorocha, has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on his rvictory in the Presidential election that was held on Saturday, February 23, 2019.

The governor, in a statement by his chief press secretary, Sam Onwuemeodo, said that the election of President Buhari for a second term could be adjudged the best political development for the nation at the moment because, according to him, there would not have been any better alternative in the circumstance.

He noted that the way Nigerians voted for him only showed that he has done well in his first tenure and his enviable popularity among Nigerians.

Okorocha also maintained that the millions of votes he garnered across the geo-political zones in the country showed that he is a detribalized leader and equally an endorsement of his anti-corruption war.

He expressed optimism that the President’s second term would be better than his first term.

However, the governor has berated the President of Ohanaeze, Chief Nnia Nwodo, over his comments in the media on Imo, with regard to the claim by the returning officer for Imo West Senatorial District, Innocent Ibeawuchi.

The governor regretted that Nwodo has made Ohaneze a branch of PDP and was attacking anybody in Igboland, who was not on the same page with him.

He said Nwodo had, in recent time, used Ohaneze to embarrass the Igbo and pushing them into a very tight political corner.

He commended the secretary general of Ohaneze, Barr. Uche Okwukwu, on the bold steps he had taken to let the world know that Nwodo had gone solo in running the affairs of Ohaneze by making certain statements and declarations in the name of Ndigbo without weighing the implications.