Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State has congratulated members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state on the party’s successful ward and local government congresses held on Friday and Saturday respectively.

The governor noted that the state APC members had always conducted the affairs of the party as a family before some elements, who he said, called themselves a coalition, tried to destroy the unity that had existed.

He expressed joy that with the peaceful conduct of the congresses, those whose intention was to cause problem in the party in the state had failed.

The governor said the direct voting system adopted had assisted in rejuvenating the APC members and helped in the mobilisation for the party, noting that the congresses were conducted with materials made available, unlike what happened last time when the items were allegedly stolen.

The Imo governor explained that APC members in the state would remain grateful to the judiciary and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for authenticating members’ claim that the congresses never held in the state in May during exercise across the nation.

He also assured that the APC members in the state would continue to be thankful to Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, the National Chairman, and members of the National Working Committee (NWC), for obeying the court order.

The governor noted that those who had wanted to cause problem in the party were not there during the challenging period, assuring that the party would also win in 2019 without them.

He charged the party members to ensure peace during the state congress fixed for Monday.