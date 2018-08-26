Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo has commended the Imo State Independent Electoral Commission for the successful conduct of the August 25 local government election in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Sam Onwuemeodo, in Owerri on Sunday.

He congratulated Imo people for coming out to exercise their franchise.

He commended the people for maintaining peace throughout the period the election lasted, describing it as “a good omen”.

The governor equally felicitated with the leaders and members of the All Progressives Congress in the state for their unity of purpose.

Okorocha thanked other political parties that participated in the election for contributing to the strengthening of the nation’s democracy.

He further assured the parties that they would be carried along in governance.