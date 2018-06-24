Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, has blamed the recent disagreement between the Executive and the Legislative arms of government on the weakness of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Okorcha, who is also the Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum, disclosed this to Channels TV on Sunday at Eagle Square, the venue of the ruling party’s elective national convention.

“Our problem has always been a very weak party,” he said. “The party has been very weak and very inactive and that was why you see the crisis between Executive and the National Assembly.”

Governor Okorocha noted that such incident would not have happened in the ruling party was as strong as it should be.

Following the convention which affirmed former Edo State Governor, Adams Oshiomhole, as the new APC National Chairman, he said the party would take the necessary step to settle the dispute and prepare for the general elections.

He said, “I am one of the people who said ‘no elongation, let’s have congresses’ and you see we are coming out better for it. Once this is done we will have a better party structure and the party will be back alive.”

“If we have a strong party, this will not happen, and we are hoping that things will change under the leadership of Adams Oshiomhole and get better.

“We have new minds and new people thinking right to handle the affairs of the party at the national level and it will move forward. I have no doubt that APC will make it in 2019, all things being equal,” the governor added.

Despite the APC having the majority in the Legislature, the Presidency and the National Assembly have been caught up in a series of disagreements recently over the affairs of the nation.

The lawmakers convened an emergency joint session on June 5, during which they reaffirmed their vote of no confidence on the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, following the series of invitations extended to the police boss.

They had also warned President Muhammadu Buhari against the “systematic harassment and humiliation by the Executive of perceived political opponents”.

Two weeks later, the President faulted the lawmakers for the changes made to the 2018 budget in which several allocations were cut while thousands of new projects were included.

While the lawmakers justified the changes as a means of correcting geopolitical imbalances, the Presidency branded the document as “distorted 2018 budget”.