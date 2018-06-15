Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha, has accused the All Progressives Congress, APC, of going against court orders to swear in the new chairman of the Imo State chapter who emerged from the state congress disputed by the governor, but the party denied receiving any court order on the congress.

Okorocha, who in recent times, had been embroiled in a war of words with his party’s national chairman, took an evaluation of John Odigie-Oyegun’s leadership of the APC and concluded that party leaders must have overrated Oyegun’s capacity in allowing him succeed Chief Bisi Akande as the National Chairman of APC.

Okorocha, who posited that Oyegun has taken the party backward by several kilometers to the extent that presently there is no state where the party does not have crisis or faction, maintained that the way Oyegun pursued the issue of elongation showed how selfish and greedy he is.

It would be recalled that the governor, in a statement signed by his chief press secretary, Sam Onwuemeodo, held that the worst thing that would have happened to APC was to allow Oyegun continue as the national chairman of the party, as according to him, it would have been worse for the Party.

The Governor said, “Chief Akande never tried to destroy the party because he was leaving as the Pioneer Chairman unlike Chief Oyegun” whom he accused of trying to destroy the party because he is leaving.

“He (Oyegun) is not patriotic. In the case of Imo, he disobeyed two court orders with regard to the congresses in Imo and the inauguration of strange elements as the state officials of the party just to get at Governor Okorocha because of the issue of elongation”.