The Imo State Governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, has accused the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, and the National Organising Secretary of the party, Senator Osita Izunaso, of being on vendetta mission against him.

Okorocha stated this in a statement on Friday by his Chief Press Secretary, Sam Onwuemedo.

He said this accounted for why Odigie-Oyegun and Izunaso decided to work against him and cause problem in the state chapter of the party.

He said his offence was his position on tenure elongation for the national leadership of the party, which affected both members of the National Working Committee of the party.

He said this claiming to have caged him through the APC Congresses held in the state so far but which he described as sham, should allow party congresses to hold in the 305 wards in the state than to “run to Abuja to manipulate the process”.

The statement by Onwuemedo said: “The so-called Imo stakeholders can only ‘cage’ Governor Rochas Okorocha like they have claimed in the media in the offices of the National Chairman of the party, Chief John Oyegun and the National Organising Secretary of the Party, Chief Osita Izunaso, who are on vendetta mission against the governor over his innocent and patriotic stand on the issue of tenure elongation.

“And in any case, only ingrates can claim caging the man God used to uplift them politically. All those in the insolvent group called coalition are all beneficiaries of Okorocha’s political successes in Imo.”