



Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State has accused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of being responsible for the destruction that rocked the state in 2002 where he alleged that the party burnt down public utilities in the state.

The governor, who spoke on Tuesday at Dr. Alex Ekwueme Square in Awka while addressing APGA faithful ahead of Saturday’s House of Assembly elections, recalled that the PDP plunged Anambra State into confusion and rancour due to its desperation for power, which, according to him, led to the destruction of government establishments in the state.

Obiano, however, maintained that it was the timely intervention of the APGA government that restored all that were demolished and destroyed by the PDP in the state.

He said that the APGA-led state government, beginning from ex-governor Peter Obi and his own administration, transformed Anambra State such that the state slogan was changed from ‘Home for All’ to ‘Light Of The Nation’.

The governor also disclosed that his regime had paid attention to grassroots development as evidently manifested in the N20 million Community Choose Your Project Initiative, which he said had institutionalized community-driven projects across the 179 communities in Anambra.

He, therefore, urged all APGA faithful and the entire citizenry to support his government by voting massively for all APGA candidates in the forthcoming state House of Assembly elections to enable him to continue to deliver good governance and democracy dividends to the people of Anambra State.

Obiano was equally emphatic that Saturday’s election was of paramount importance to him because he preferred a legislature dominated by APGA members rather than opposition members as majority, stressing that such scenario would truncate his development agenda as well as reduce the velocity y of his project execution across the state.

He, however, made a passionate appeal to party members to shun anti-party activities to enable APGA win all the 30 state assembly seats as such development would help sustain and strengthen the harmonious working relationship between the executive and legislative arm of government in Anambra.