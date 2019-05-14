<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Willie Obiano, Anambra State governor, met with President Muhammadu Buahri behind closed doors on Monday, where the governor lobbied him to have special consideration for South Easterners in the appointment of ambassadors and ministers.

He made the appeal against the backdrop of Buhari’s second term which kicks off on May 29, 2019.

According to Obiano, the Federal Government had been magnanimous enough to begin the construction of the second Niger Bridge, including the rehabilitation of some road networks critical to Anambra State.

He also revealed that an estimated N2.3 billion had so far been spent on implementing the national school feeding programme, which feeds at least 126,000 pupils every day in Anambra State.

“So far, about N2.3 billion has been spent by the Federal Government in school feeding in Anambra State – a very good programme. Also, on the N-Power programme, we have over 8000 youths already employed.

“Youths that ordinarily would have been doing some other things are gainfully employed by the Federal Government and, of course, I did ask for support in the appointments: ministerial, ambassadorial, parastatals and so on, so that all of us can move to the Next Level,” the governor stated.

He also hinged his visit to the State House on the need to congratulate the president on his re-election, saying his relationship with the president went beyond political affiliations.

He said: “I called the president when he won the election and this is the first time I am coming to see him physically since after the election. I actually came to congratulate him on his well-deserved victory at the polls.

“I also gave him update on the Federal Government projects that are going on in Anambra State, such as the second Niger Bridge, the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, and myself were at the sites recently and I came to brief him fully how that work is going as planned.”