



Anambra State Governor Willie Obiano state has commended the people of the state for voting overwhelmingly for the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the State House of Assembly elections.

He was particularly happy for their peaceful, orderly and law-abiding disposition throughout the exercise.

Obiano, who spoke through the Commissioner for information and Public Enlightenment, Mr C Don Adinuba, described the overwhelming support for APGA as a referendum on the performance of the party.

He said the party’s victory has further bridged the gap between the executive and legislative arms of government, saying it would guarantee accelerated development and enhanced living standards.

He said: “The elections confirm Anambra’s reputation as Nigeria’s safest and most peaceful state, despite one or two incidents.

“Our people inspire the world with their love of democracy and the rapid development which comes with it.

“APGA won 24 of the 30 seats, leaving the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) with only six seats.

“Their support is as inspiring as it is challenging because it makes all of us in government constantly to seek to attain greater heights for the benefit of our people.

“With both the executive and legislative arms of government on the same page, our people are guaranteed accelerated development and enhanced living standards.

“APGA is Nigeria’s foremost development-oriented party, and the people of Anambra State have embraced our philosophy and development strategy without reservations, making us arguably the most competitive state in Nigeria right now.’’