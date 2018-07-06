Yul Edochie, Nollywood actor and movie director, has been appointed senior special assistant on creative and entertainment media to Willie Obiano, Anambra governor.

The actor made this known on his Instagram page on Friday, expressing gratitude to the Governor and the people of the state.

He wrote: “I thank His Excellency chief Dr Willie Obiano (Akpokue Dike) executive governor of Anambra state for appointing me SSA to the governor on creative & entertainment media.

“Thank you sir for seeing the zeal in me to serve the people and believing in me. Special thanks to Ndi Anambra, Ndi youth for your support and prayers, I will not let you down.

“Thank you to senator Victor Umeh (Ohamadike), chief of staff of Anambra Primus Odili, Hon. Chinedu Obidigwe (Egbe ana agba Anyanwu), SSA on project monitoring, parks and markets Hon. Chiejina Obieze (Onye rikanne) and many more.

“To all my fans and friends all over the world, thank you for your support, love and prayers. I got into politics so I can better the lives of the people. That vision will never change.”

Edochie unsuccessfully contested the November 2017 Anambra governorship election on the platform of the Democratic Peoples Congress (DPC).

He ran against 36 other governorship aspirants, including the eventual winner, Obiano.

The actor secured only 145 votes, and months after the election, he defected to APGA.