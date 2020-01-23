<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Comrade Solomon Okoduwa, Senior Special Assistant, (SSA) Edo State Governor on Anti-Human Trafficking Issues, on Wednesday cried out over what he described a series of threats to his life.

The government official said of late he has been trailed by strange looking men, especially at night and had received phone calls from unanimous callers, who had warned him to stop the arrest and campaign against drug traffickers in the state or be stopped.

Okoduwa had been vocal and aided security agencies in arresting and exposing the activities trafficking cartel in the state.

The aide told newsmen in Benin City that some gunmen had on Tuesday night trailed him to his residence and opened fire in his direction, noting that he was lucky to have escaped by whiskers.





He said after the failed attempt on his life few hours later received a call from unidentified caller warning him to desist from harassing human traffickers.

In his words: “Tuesday night after I managed to escape, I got a call from unknown number telling me I should not talk about human trafficking. The guy who did not tell me his name further threatened me that if I don’t stop, they will stop me. The call has come now three times and it is strange.”

“I wonder why people would be angry for the selfless effort I am putting in to save the future of our girl children. Why would they be threatening me to stop instead of them to encourage me or join me to stop trafficking in our state?” Okoduwa queried.