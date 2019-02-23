



Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has voted at about 10:30am.

He arrived the polling unit at 9:55am and waited on the queue.

Many voters rushed to shake hands with him.

Speaking to newsmen after voting, Governor Obaseki commended INEC and security for ensuring a hitch free exercise in the state.

Obaseki said he worked hard to ensure voters were sensitized to see the need to come out en mass to cast their votes.

“This is my voting unit and it is quite orderly for the past 20 minutes or so that I have been here, it has been quite orderly.

“I am quite impressed with the presence of the security persons at the polling unit. As I was just diving in here, I saw a lot of security personnel here.

“It was anticipated but our people at various levels worked very hard to sensitize the people to make them see the need to come out to vote. I think whatever we suffered from the postponement, it is made up of the publicity given.

“My message is that everybody with their PVC should come out early enough so that we can complete this process early by 2pm”, he said.

The governor said the government has made adequate security for the elections adding that he is optimistic of a peaceful elections at the end of the exercise.

“So I am quite optimistic that the process will be peaceful”, he said.