<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Delta State has restated his commitment to serve Edo people, insisting that the time for sharing public funds to a few greedy politicians in Edo was over.

The governor, who spoke, yesterday, in Benin City, when he received Muslim faithful, who were in Government House to celebrate the end of the Ramadan fast, noted that he would not be distracted from fulfilling his promises to the people, no matter the antics of detractors.

He said: “Only God gives power. What is going on in Edo State is the handiwork of detractors, who want to frustrate the administration so we can fail in delivering the dividends of democracy to the people. But that will never happen. As a governor, I will continue to do my best and spend the state’s resources to ensure Edo people get the best.”

He urged his guests to “continue to pray for this administration to succeed.”

Insisting that he would not succumb to pressure to share the people’s money to a few greedy persons, he said: “The election is still a year ahead. What is playing out is a plan by very few greedy people who are concerned about only themselves.

“We will continue to do our best in paying our workers and pensioners and will continue to develop the state as the time for sharing money is over. The resources of the state are meant for the people of the state.”