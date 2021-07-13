Governor Obaseki: That I am leaving PDP for APC is laughable

Edo State’s Governor Godwin Obaseki has punctured insinuations that he intended to cross-carpet from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and instead reaffirmed his commitment to the platform on which he won a second term in September 2020.

The Governor spoke on Monday in Abuja while responding to rumours that he intends to return to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Obaseki, who described the rumour as laughable, said he is committed to serving Edo under the “stable, people-oriented and democratic structure” of the PDP.

The Governor, who is the Chairman of PDP’s e-registration exercise, declared his unwavering commitment and strong belief in the party as one that holds the solution to issues of governance deficit facing the nation at the moment.

In a statement on Monday by spokesman for PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, the Governor was quoted to have urged Nigerians to remain steadfast in their determination of rallying on the platform of the PDP to “rescue the nation from the misrule of the APC.”

He was further quoted to have urged Nigerians to turn out en masse and register with the PDP as the party’s nationwide online electronic registration of members takes off in two weeks’ time.

Obaseki, who was said to have addressed members of the PDP e-registration committee in Abuja, explained the pilot scheme of the exercise will begin in Edo and Anambra States.

He was quoted to have said: “Nigerians must key into the e-registration exercise of the PDP as the party remains the solution to the myriads of problems confronting our nation today under the APC.

“From all indications, it is clear that the PDP remains the party that provides the appropriate platform, outlook and sense of direction to return our nation to her pride of place in the comity of nations.”