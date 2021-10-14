Governor Obaseki: I will never leave PDP

Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki has debunked rumours suggesting that he would be returning to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Obaseki disclosed this while briefing the Press after he met with President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja on Wednesday.

According to the Governor, APC pushed him away and his current party, the People Democratic Party (PDP) helped him and provided him shelter during the storm.

He said, “I think I’ve shown that I’m a politician with integrity and I have made it very clear that I didn’t leave the other party on my own. I was pushed out of the party, and someone else gave me cover, gave me an opportunity.

“It will not be the right thing to do to now leave who helped you, who gave you the umbrella in your storm, and then go back to the person who pushed you out.”