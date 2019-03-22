



Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, on Friday, led members and supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, to a thanksgiving service to acknowledge the role of God in the violence-free event and celebrate the triumph of the APC at the polls.

Obaseki said that with the massive support given to candidates of the APC in the general elections, particularly in the state House of Assembly election, there is no excuse for non-performance on the part of the party.

“Every achievement made by my administration so far has been divinely directed as God directs my everyday activity.

“This victory throws up a lot more responsibility as the victory in the election shows the people trust our administration and we can’t afford to fail them.

“All the 18 local government chairmanship seats in the state are occupied by members of the APC. All the newly elected 24 Edo State House of Assembly members from various parts of the state are APC members.

“So with our party’s dominance of the political space, we have no excuse not to deliver. I want to rededicate myself and this administration, and reinforce our earlier promise to put Edo people first at all times and to make life more comfortable and better for them.

He noted that there was a lot to thank God for, as all the elections held in the state since he became governor have been violence-free, with no life lost.

The governor who frowned at cult-related activities in the state, vowed to deploy a mix of strategies to stamp cultism out of the state.

He called on parents to urge their children and wards to stay away from cult-related activities as no one will be spared if caught in the act, adding that the necessary laws on cultism which were passed by the state House of Assembly will be effectively used.

“Cultism is my next priority and we have a law on cultism in place which we will use to punish offenders. With the assistance of the Edo State Commissioner of Police, we will set up a special squad on cultism, to deal with offenders and render it history in the state,” he said.

Obaseki acknowledged and applauded the support and prayers of the Benin Monarch, Omo N’ Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolo kpolo, Oba Ewuare II, which he said have played a vital role in the success of his administration.

“I hank the Oba of Benin for his support and prayers which have led to the several successes that this administration has recorded. I thank all the past governors and their deputies for their support and I urge them to sustain their support for us, so that we can complete the good work we are doing for all Edo people and residents. Our mothers and sisters in the markets, the labour unions; TUC and NLC, are not left out.”

In his sermon, the Arch. Bishop of Bendel Province Anglican Communion, Friday Imeakhai, commended the governor for relying on God and making it mandatory to always give thanks to God.

Represented by Ven. Joseph Osueni, he said the victory of the party in the election was divine as no party in the history of the state has won all the seats in the state House of Assembly.

“I want to commend the governor for his prompt payment of workers’ salaries and outstanding pension arrears.”

Imeakhai urged the governor to do more in such sectors as agriculture, education and in the provision of more infrastructural facilities.

The Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Edo State Chapter, Bishop Oriname Oyonnude Kure, commended the governor for his developmental strides in the state.

He noted the speed with which the governor is sustaining the state’s development, adding, “you keep the fire of development believing God will stand with your administration to serve the state and nation well.”