Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has congratulated the candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the Ekiti State governorship election, Dr Kayode Fayemi, on his victory at the poll.

Obaseki also described the outcome of the election as a good omen for the APC in the forthcoming general elections in 2019.

He commended the people of Ekiti for “returning to the league of the progressives” as it would open a new vista for development for them.

The governor, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Communication Strategy, Crusoe Osagie, on Sunday, said, “I also commend the Independent National Electoral Commission for ensuring that the wishes of Ekiti people prevailed in our collective commitment to consolidate on the gains of our fledging democracy.

“The latest political development in Ekiti State opens a new vista of opportunities for the good people of Ekiti State, who have joined the list of progressives in the country.”

Obaseki, however, advised the governor-elect to rebuild and reposition the state.

Meanwhile, the state chapter of the APC has held a rally in Benin to celebrate the party’s victory in the governorship poll.

Addressing APC members at the party’s state secretariat, the Chief of Staff to Edo State Governor, Mr Taiwo Akerele, commended the National Chairman, Mr Adams Oshiomhole, for proving his worth.

Akerele added, “The Peoples Democratic Party introduced stomach infrastructure but Fayemi brought development to the people of the state.

“The victory of the APC in Ekiti State has shown that Nigerians have confidence in the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to continue to deliver the dividends of democracy to all.”