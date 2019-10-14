<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has sacked all local government political appointees – Special Advisers, Senior Special Assistants, Secretary to Local Government and Supervisory Councillors – in the state.

A letter has been dispatched to the appointees informing them of the development.

Obaseki is seeking a second term despite reservations by the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole following their political grudge.

Analysts believe that the sacking of the appointees will alloy him appoint only those he considers loyal to his base as he bids for the APC ticket in next year’s governorship election.

Obaseki has sacked over 300 political appointees this month and suspended four local government chairmen from office over alleged graft allegations.