All political appointees of the 18 local government councils in Edo State have been reportedly fired by the State Governor, Godwin Obaseki.

Those affected include Special Advisers, Senior Special Assistants, Secretaries to Local Government Councils and Supervisory Councillors.

Credible sources in the state government house said the sacking was contained in a three-paragraph letter, signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Barr. Osarodion Ogie.

It was gathered that the sacking of local government appointees was originally meant to affect only those in Edo North senatorial district, but was later extended to those in the 18 local government councils.

One of the affected appointee in Owan East, Mr. Godwin Imoudu, confirmed the sacking saying he has received his letter.

Earlier this month, Governor Obaseki sacked over 300 political appointees in what is seen as a move to sweep loyalists of the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, out of his administrations.

Just three days ago, the Chairman of Egor Local Government Council, Eghe Ogbemudia, was sacked by Obaseki.

The sacking of the daughter of former two-time Governor of defunct Bendel State, makes the fourth local council boss to be fired.

Earlier, Hon Patrick Aguinede, (Esan West) Alhaji Yakson Musa in Etsako West and Alhaji Aremiyau Momoh of Etsako East, were suspended for alleged corrupt activities.

Political watchers however linked their suspension to the cold war ravaging the party, with Governor Obaseki and his predecessor, Adams Oshiomhole, as major actors.