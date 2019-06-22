<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, at the weekend joined chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, and former Vice Presidential candidate on the platform of the PDP, Mr. Peter Obi, and other dignitaries at the birthday celebration ceremony of Pastor Ize-Iyamu’s wife, Prof. Mrs Idia Ize-Iyamu, in Benin City, the state capital.

Speaking to journalists during the ceremony at the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Abundant Life Parish, Obaseki described Mrs Ize-Iyamu, who clocked 50, as a celebrated professor and woman of repute.

“It is a golden age and she is a woman of immeasurable value not just to her husband and family but to her community. She is a religious woman and I celebrate with her, wish her well and wish her more opportunities to contribute to our society,” the governor said.

The governor since coming to power has maintained a dignified, brotherly poise in relating with his opponents, courting those within his party and outside with his good-natured politics and enthronement of mutual respect as the hallmark of inter-party relations.

The birthday celebration was spiced with music and drama presentations from different groups and exhortation from the Bible.