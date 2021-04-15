



Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki has fired back at the Minister of Finance, Budget, and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, insisting the Nigeria’s rising debt profile is alarming.

The governor last week said that the Central Bank of Nigeria printed an additional N50billion to N60billion to make up for state allocations but the Finance Minister debunked the claim saying it is “very sad and untrue.”

Obaseki in a series of tweets on Thursday went further to speak concerning the economic situation of the country, noting that he believes it is statutory to offer useful advice for the benefit of the nation.

He also said the Finance Minister is ‘playing the Ostrich’ and called on the Federal Government to end ‘monetary rascality.’

“While we do not want to join issues with the Federal Ministry of Finance, we believe it is our duty to offer useful advice for the benefit of our country.





“The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, should rally Nigerians to stem the obvious fiscal slide facing our country.

“Rather than play the Ostrich, we urge the government to take urgent steps to end the current monetary rascality, so as to prevent the prevailing economic challenge from degenerating further.

“We believe it is imperative to approach the Nigerian project with all sense of responsibility and commitment and not play to the gallery because ultimately, time shall be the judge of us all,” he said.

Mrs. Ahmed had while debunking Obaseki’s claim said:

“What we distribute at FAAC is revenue that is generated and in fact, distribution revenue is public information. We publish revenue generated by FIRS, the Customs, and the NNPC and we distribute at FAAC.

“So, it is not true to say we printed money to distribute at FAAC. It is not true”.