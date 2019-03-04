



Mr. Godwin Obaseki, Edo State governor, has called on electorate in the state to vote for candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) vying for seats in the state House of Assembly to enable his administration to sustain the ongoing human and infrastructure development in the state.

Obaseki made the call during an interview with journalists in Benin City shortly after the thanksgiving service at the New Covenant Gospel Church, held to celebrate the peaceful conduct of the February 23 Presidential and National Assembly polls in the state.

The governor said his administration has executed numerous projects in the health, education and agricultural sectors, as well as several projects designed to strengthen the infrastructure of the state.

He explained that the achievements were made possible by a supportive House of Assembly, and urged Edo voters to come out en masse to vote for APC candidates come March 9, to sustain the harvest of developmental projects in the state.

“I need the support of the House of Assembly to ensure we carry out more developmental projects in the state. We have constructed less than 10 percent of urban roads; I need to do more. We have accomplished a lot in the area of education, but so much needs to be done. We need to build 200 more Primary Health Care Centres in the state. We need a House of Assembly that will not pull us back,” the governor said.

Noting that the current Assembly was supportive of his administration’s vision, he stressed the need to sustain the level of cooperation between both arms of government.

Speaking during the thanksgiving service, Obaseki said, “I am here to thank God for what happened on Saturday, Feb 23ruary. We have not lost any soul during elections in the state in my tenure as governor. I believe it is something we should thank God for.”

In his sermon, General Superintendent of the Church, Rev. Felix Omobude, kicked against voters’ apathy in the state during the February 23 elections.

He called on every voter to come out and vote for upright candidates to occupy seats in the state House of Assembly during the March 9 elections.

“Who you wanted to win in the February 23 election might not have won, but you need to thank God for everything. March 9 should not be a time to sleep but to vote for God-fearing leaders” he said.

Omobude, who is also the President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), commended Obaseki for his developmental projects and assured him of support from the church.