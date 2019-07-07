<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki has reiterated there is no feud between him and the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole.

However, Obaseki said there were political issues in the state, which he claimed, had been resolved.

The governor said these during an interview with journalists on the sidelines of the annual convention of Usagbe Club of Nigeria in Abuja on Saturday.

He insisted that the state House of Assembly had been inaugurated but acknowledged that there were some lawmakers who had not accepted to be inaugurated.

Obaseki said, “I do not have a feud with the national chairman. There are political issues in Edo which have been resolved. As far as we are concerned, they are not major issue. We have a House of Assembly that has been inaugurated. A few members have not accepted to be inaugurated. I am sure when they get inaugurated, the issues will be settled. What is happening is not usual. These are matters in court, let the court adjudicate. I am not an expert in constitutional law.

“If you understand what happened in Edo in 2006, the non-state actors had become empowered by the political class, they were collecting revenues, they were essentially determining things. They were an alternate government. They constituted themselves into an army that was used for political activities but as a government that is interested in attracting investments, we had to ensure that we focus on law and order and strengthen the state and the state system.”

The President of Usagbe Club of Nigeria, Mr Tony Akiotu, called for more investment in youth development, women empowerment, educational advancement of the people and infrastructure.

He said the club had invested in scholarships, infrastructure and economic empowerment of the people.

He called on the governor to fulfil some of his promises to transform the area and make life more meaningful for the residents.

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Mike Ozekhome, called for youth unemployment to help the country to check kidnapping, insurgency, human trafficking, prostitution and drug addiction, among others.