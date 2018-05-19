Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has commended state chapter of the All Progressives Congress for adopting a consensus arrangement in its congress held on Saturday.

Obaseki disclosed this to journalists shortly after the state congress of the APC held at the Imaguero College on Sapele road in Benin.

There was a heavy security presence at the venue as personnel of the Nigeria Police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and Department of State Services were sighted at the entrance of the school and within its premises.

The college hall was also manned by operatives of the different security agencies to ensure that only persons accredited for the exercise were allowed to go in.

The governor described the exercise as an inclusive process leading to the emergence of party leaders that his administration would work with to provide good governance.

Obaseki said, “Can you not see the level of inclusiveness? Can you not see how the APC is organised? If we have done what we have done in Edo, do you not believe that this sort of experience should be taken to the federal level? Edo is the light and we want to show the light in Nigeria and how things should be done.

“I am going to be driving every agenda in government using my party’s machinery. Because of the level of inclusiveness, the amount of dissent is quite minimal, otherwise, you would have seen it here.”

“That is democracy; the majority always have their way. But for the minority, they will continue to have their say so that we can continue to have a balanced democracy,” he added.