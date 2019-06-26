<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has approved the appointment of Uyi Malaka-Oduwa as Special Adviser on Strategic Planning and Programme Management/Chairman, Programme Management Office.

In a statement, Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie Esq., said the governor approved the appointment, which takes effect from January 3, 2019.

Ogie noted, “I write to inform you that the Governor of Edo State, His Excellency, Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki, has approved your appointment as Special Adviser to the Governor on Strategic Planning and Programme Management/Chairman, Programme Management Office with effect from January 3, 2019. This supersedes our earlier Ref. No. SGA. 15/Vol.XII/273 of June, 2017.

Before her new appointment, Malaka-Oduwa served as a Senior Special Assistant to Governor Obaseki.