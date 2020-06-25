



Senator Bala Mohammed, governor of Bauchi State and Chairman, Edo governorship Primary Election Committee on Thursday declared in Benin, the Edo state capital that the Peoples Democratic Party has learnt in a hard way from their past mistakes and would not allow history to repeat itself.

Speaking at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin while presiding over the party’s governorship primary, Gov. Bala said ‘today, the party wants to prove to the world that the PDP is the only party that they can trust”.

He said the primary would be conducted in a free, fair, credible and transparent way to prove a point that the party is the only one that can do that.

While describing Governor Obaseki as a role model in Governor’s forum, Bala said Obaseki is one person who is a very resourceful, noting that going by what he has seen at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium it was a clear attestation to all that I have said about him.

Showering encomium on Gov. Obaseki, Kenneth Imasuangbon, one of the aspirants that stepped down for Obaseki said one of the reasons why he stepped down for him was the governor’s resolve to see the end of godfatherism in the state, noting that he was once a victim of it before now.

The second reason is because Governor Godwin Obaseki has performed and that he also realized that the interest of the party supercedes his personal and selfish interest just as he also said it would entrench democracy in the party.





For Engr. Gideon Ikhine, the Osadebe Avenue has been given to the PDP without a single ballot paper cast.

Gideon urged the party faithful to rally round the governor and ensure he wins in the forthcoming election noting that the governor has nothing to lose if he doesn’t win in the forthcoming election but the people of the state therefore, they must work assidiously to ensure he comes back as the governor of the state.

For Ogbeide Ihama, the party has been in opposition for many years now and that he thanked Obaseki making them get back to power again.

He noted that Obaseki is a big catch which must be celebrated and guarded jealously.

Moreso, Dan Orbih said the dream of having the entire South-South states as a PDP state has been actualized today.

Earlier, in his speech, the party state chairman of PDP, Mr. Tony Aziegbemhin said he had earlier promised them that he was going to return the party to the Osadebe Avenue and that today, he has kept to his promise.

He said Edo State has been known as a PDP state and that when the state gets it right, the entire states in the federation will equally get it right too.

He said the party has crossed the first hurdle and left with the other which is the election proper.