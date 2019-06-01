<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The newly sworn in Governor of Bauchi State, Sen. Bala Mohammed, his deputy, Sen. Baba Tella, and 17 newly elected law makers in the state have compiled with the provision of the law in the Code of Conduct Bureau to declare their assets.

Though details of the assets were not made available to newsmen, but records obtained from the Code of Conduct Bureau, CCB, office in Bauchi State indicated that Bala Mohammed who was sworn in as the 16th governor of Bauchi state on Wednesday submitted his asset declaration form, CCB1, 28th of March 2019, a day before his inauguration likewise his deputy.

A source at the CCB who spoke in confidence with the Nation said the governor submitted his form through his elder brother, Alh. Adamu Duguri who is the Wakili of Bauchi and his new Chief of Staff, Alh. Abubakar Kari.

The source revealed further that 17 newly elected lawmakers have also submitted their assets declaration form. He said those that are yet to declare have a deadline of second week of July if not they won’t be allowed to take any oath of office.

The date of submission and signatures of the lawmakers was captioned in the CCB form.

The lawmakers that have submitted their forms include; Yusuf Mohammed Bako of Pali Constituency, Bala Abdullahi Dau of Duguri/Gwana Constituency, Jamilu Umaru Dahiri, Bauchi Constituency, Musa Mante Barraza, Dass Constituency, Yunusa Ahmed, Warji Constituency, Tukur Ibrahim ,Toro/Jama’a Constituency, Abubakar Suleiman, Ningi Constituency, Ado Wakili, Burra Constituency.

Others are; Baballe Abubakar Damnam of Dambam/Daganda/Jalam Constituency, Gazali Abubakar Wunti, Ganjuwa East Constituency, Yusuf Inuwa Dadiye, Ganjuwa West Constituency, Mukhtar A. Suleiman, Katagum Constituency, Wanzam Mohammed, Jama’re Constituency, Sale Hodi Jibir, Disina Constituency, Bello Mu’azu Shira, Shira Constituency, Tijani Mohammed Aliyu, Azare/Madangalo Constituency

The source revealed further that aides, personal assistant, senior special assistant to be appointed by the Governor will make their assets declaration 90 days within the period of appointment.

Meanwhile, Newsmen also learnt that the Bala’s predecessor, Abubakar Mohammed and his Deputy, Sule Audu Katagum, made their assets declaration earlier before the inauguration of the new administration.

The forms were submitted on the 24th of March to the Code of Conduct Bureau and received by the Head of Federal Commission Bureau, Saad Abdullahi Abubakar, who is the head of the assets declaration exercise in charge of the North-East zone.

The Principal Private Secretary of the Former Governor, Alh. Sadisu Usman, submitted the form on his behalf.

Others that have submitted their assets declaration form, CCB1, after their tenure expired in the past administration include 20 Commissioners, 42 Special Advisers, Senior Special Assistants and Personal Assistants, 35 Board Chairman/ Members and 14 former lawmakers at the Bauchi State House of Assembly.

The Commissioners are; Haruna Deke Mohammed, Hon Ministry of Justice, Babaginda Nasiru Giade , Commissioner of S.E.M.E.D., Ibrahim Ayuba Suleiman, Ministry of Water Resources, Umar Ibrahim Mohammed, Ministry of housing, Ado Sarkin Asks Zigau, Ministry of Religious Affairs, Dr Zuwaira Hassan Ibrahim, Ministry of Health, Hon. Shehu Abubakar, Ministry of Works and Transport, Mohammed Sani Bashir, Ministry of Power and Technology.

Others are; Umar Ibrahim Sade, Commissioner Ministry of Information, Mohammed Aminu, Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Abubakar D. Ibrahim, Ministry of Youth and Sport, Alh. Samson Rifkatu Danna, Ministry of Environment, Rukayya Ibrahim Kewa, Ministry of Women Affairs, Danwanka Haruna Abdullahi, Ministry of Education, Yakubu Kirfi , Ministry of Agriculture, Musa Kaila Baima ,Ministry of Solid Minerals, Magaji Abubakar Dambam, Ministry of Budget and Planning, Nasiruddeen Mohammed, Ministry of Local Government, Garba Sarki Akuyam, Ministry of Finance.

The Principal Private Secretary to the Governor, Alh. Sadisu Abdulmumini Usman, the Chief of Staff, and Deputy Chief of Staff have also declared their assets in accordance with the constitution.

Section 185 subsection (1) to the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria states that ” The person elected to the office of the Governor of a state shall not begin to perform the function of that office until he has declared his assets and liabilities as prescribed in this Constitution, and has subsequently taken and subscribed the oath of a Allegiance and Oath of office prescribed in the seventh schedule to this Constitution.

Section 187 (2) reveals further that ”The Provide of this chapter relating to the qualification for election tenure of office disqualifications, declaration of assets and liabilities and oaths of Governor shall apply in relation to the office of Deputy Governor as it references to Governor were references to Deputy Governor.