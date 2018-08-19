The former Governor of Ondo State, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko, has said the fact that Nigeria has continued to exist as a country despite the high level of perversion and self-affliction is a miracle.

Mimiko said this at the weekend in Lagos at a public presentation of book entitled, “Saved For His Praise”, written by Emeka Obasi.

He said Nigerians should continue to understand that there was economic undercurrent in most miracles that occurred in the country.

According to him, in 1994, more than a million people were murdered in Rwanda, saying “when you place that side by side with the level of perversion, self- affliction in Nigeria, you will realise that Nigeria itself is a miracle.”

He said the wealthier a country is, the longer the life expectancy of her citizens, explaining that, “By World Health Organisation (WHO) figure of 2015, Japan had the highest life expectancy in the world and is at 85. By their standard, whether you pray or not, you will spend 85 years on earth. If you are in Nigeria, whether you are a miracle worker or miracle recipient, the average life expectancy is at 55.

“The greatest miracle God created is the human mind and human beings but the extent to which you can actualise your potential is also a factor of how that society is organised.”

He added that while Nigerians pray for miraculous development, they must also pray for the actualisation of the greatest miracle God had given to man, which is the human mind, noting that “If we don’t organise ourselves very well as a society, the miracle will not come and we will continue to be poor.

According to the author of the book, Prince Emeka Obasi, said he wrote the book to thank God for the salvation of his soul, glorifying the name of God because he did not put him and his family to shame.

“My case is a demonstration that the Lord is good all the time. When I started writing the book, my wife told me not to focus on vindication because it is only God that vindicates.’’