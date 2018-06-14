A former governor of Ondo State, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko, yesterday tacked the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) and the major opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the lack of ideology to take Nigeria out of the economic and political quagmire.

Mimiko who obtained the membership card of LP from his Ward 7 in Ondo in Ondo West Local Government area of Ondo State having resigned from the PDP said his defection to Labour Party (LP) is to mainstream political ideological that is lacking in the nation’s leading political parties.

Speaking at a reception held at the Ondo Civic Centre after the defection, Mimiko said the nation deserved a transition to a more ideologically defined system of engagement for the first time since the present democratic experience began in 1999.

According to him, political parties with ideological similarities including Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), National Conscience Party (NCP) and LP would come together to champion ideological political party in the country.

His words “We have come to the conclusion that there are missing links in our political process, which have tended to make an all-comers game of it, and one in which the interest of the mass of the people has been greatly marginalized in several of our governance spaces, since 1999.

“LP and its few ideological soul mates among the legion of parties in the country today, provide the requisite platform for this type of deep ideological introspection. Without a doubt, this social democratic mantra, which LP and its soul mates represent, remains the best possible outlet for leading Nigeria into a new era of progressive governance.”

Mimiko who defected to LP with some of his political associates from all the 18 Local Government areas of the state said his decision to join PDP from LP in 2014 was to help the then ruling party and the President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, realize the plan to restructure the nation’s polity.

His words “The decision to join PDP in 2014 was not borne out of any disagreement with LP, either ideologically or operationally. It was simply a decision that we needed to take in the higher interest of our country.

“We particularly had in focus the agenda of restructuring, which frontier the then president had extended a bit by convoking the National Conference. We thus felt compelled to work with his party, hoping that his victory in the 2015 election, would translate the vision of restructuring the Nigerian federation into reality.”

Mimiko argued that he would have remained in LP and supported the PDP’s presidential candidate if not the order of election released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) which made the presidential election and National Assembly to hold the same day.

Justifying his latest defection, Mimiko said the decision to join LP was to offer the Nigerian people a pristine, truly ideologically driven, well-thought-out, and historically valid alternative for repositioning our country.

The National Chairman of LP, Abdukadir Abdusalam said he was readmitting Mimiko to the party because of the people-oriented programme executed by the former governor when he was in the saddle for eight years.

Abdusalam said Mimiko “people-oriented programmes in health, education, housing, rural development, urban renewal, youth and women empowerment attest to the value inherent in his return to the party.

His words “In him, we have an example of what power could be used to achieve on the side of the people. Therefore our hope and confidence are rekindled by his return to the party today to be part of the renaissance of the party and Nigeria.”

The Chairman said LP was elated to have a social democrat like Dr. Mimiko, who through his sterling performances as governor mainstreamed pro-people and pro-poor people policies, programmes, and projects.