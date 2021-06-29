Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State has formally announced his defection to the All Progressive Congress, saying that he is now the leader of the party in the state.

Speaking at a grand rally on Tuesday at the Trade Fair Complex Gusau, Matawalle said that he had been nursing the ambition of leaving the Peoples Democratic Party for several reasons.

He said, “As from today, I have dumped the Peoples Democratic Party and joined the All Progressive Congress.

“I’m now the leader of APC in Zamfara State and I am ready to work with each and everyone wishing to contribute to the rapid development of the state”.

Speaking at the occasion, the National Caretaker Committee Chairman of APC, Alhaji Mai Mala Buni congratulated Matawalle for defecting to the party.

Mai Mala Buni said based on the provision of the APC, Governor Bello Matawalle was now the leader of APC in Zamfara State.

He said, “As from today, Governor Bello Matawalle is the leader of the APC in Zamfara State.

“I also want to bring to your notice that as from today, the APC Caretaker committees of Zamfara State from the ward to the state level have been dissolved.”

Also speaking at the occasion, the former Governor, Abdul Aziz Yari welcomed Governor Bello Matawalle to APC, adding that he was ready to give all necessary support and cooperation for Matawalle to succeed.





He said, “I want to bring to the notice of each and everyone in Zamfara State that I am not in any way against the defection of Governor Matawalle to our great party.”

Important personalities who graced the occasion included the Secretary to Federal Government, Boss Mustapha; the National Caretaker Committee Chairman, Alhaji Mai Mala Buni; the Senior Special Adviser to the President on Media, Malam Garba Shehu and former Governor of Zamfara State, Alhaji Ahmed Sani Yariman Bakura.

Others were Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State, Simon Lalong of Plateau State, Aminu Bello Masari of Katina State, Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa State and Babagana Zulum of Yobe State.

The rest were Nasiru El Rufai of Kaduna State, Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, Abubakar Bello of Niger State and former Governor of Borno State, Ali Modu Shariff.

Meanwhile, all the 24 members of the state House of Assembly, all the three senators and six out of the seven members of the Federal House of Representatives have also defected to the APC.

The Deputy Governor, Barrister Mahdi Aliyu Gusau and a member of the Federal House of Representatives representing Anka/Talata-Mafara Federal Constituency, Hon. Kabiru Mafara remained in the PDP.