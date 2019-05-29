<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State and his deputy Manir Yakubu were on Wednesday in Katsina about 11.15am sworn in for the second and final term in office by the Chief Judge of the State, Justice Musa Danladi Abubakar, at the newly constructed ‘’Peoples Square‘’ in front of the government house Katsina

The event which had already been marked low keyed as a mark of respect for slain victims of banditry in Batsari and other frontline Local government Areas of the state, also had in attendance the two prominent Monarchs in the state: the Emirs of Katsina, Abdulmuminu Kabir Usman and the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Farouk Umar, as well as the heads of scurrility agencies and federal parastatals in the state

Masari while describing the current security siege in the state as unacceptable, called for immediate action by concerned security agencies and prayers for the victims

He said ‘’ let me seize this opportunity to once again express my heartfelt condolences to victims of the recent terrorist attacks at Batsari and Kankara Local Government Areas where over 39 people lost their lives with more than 200 injured’’.

‘’This is an unacceptable tragedy for which I call for a Special Prayer here and now in memory and respect of our fallen citizens of Batsari, Kankara, Safana, Jibia, Dandume, Sabuwa, Faskari and Danmusa Local Government Areas’’.

Masari assured the citizens of the state that his second term tagged ‘’Restoration agenda 2’’, will be carried out with utmost sincerity, fear of God and judicious utilization of all available resources, human and material, to restore Katsina State to its lost glory .

He said ’’The journey we embarked upon since May 29th, 2015 was indeed remarkable. It was a journey of struggles and hopes; a journey of expectations and challenges; and a journey which in many ways clearly indicated the difficulties of governing a State like Katsina whose bureaucratic and social infrastructures have almost collapsed under the weight of decades of neglect; and whose dependence on allocation from the Federation account for its survival was legendary’’.

He further maintained that Key sectors his second term administration includes: good governance, education, health, water resources, and agriculture.

He expressed satisfaction with the progress his administration had recorded in terms of restoring trust in government; mobilizing the citizenry to take active interest in the management of their affairs and reinvigorating the civil service to become the vehicle for the overall development of the state

He assured that his government will continue to support security personnel and security operations in Katsina State, despite the meagre resources available by providing operational vehicles, office and residential accommodation, security equipment for operation, monthly personnel allowances and so many others, which said his administration has been doing since 2015.