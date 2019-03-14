



Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State has given reasons he stopped the use of WhatsApp application, attributing the stoppage to abuse by some users.

Masari made the disclosure in Katsina when members of a popular WhatsApp group, ‘Katsina City News’, paid him a congratulatory visit on his re-election as the state chief executive.

According to him, some of the users of the application abuse it through writing and dissemination of fake news and derogatory statements against innocent persons.

“We are not afraid of criticism but what we hate is the way people abuse the privilege by attacking people’s character and their personal liberty,” he stated.

He advised members of the group to do their work with the fear of Allah, adding that they should know that whatever they do, they would be accountable in the hereafter.

Masari encourage people to criticise in a more mature and humane manner in such a way that it would benefit the leaders to make amends for the development of the state.

The governor pledged to ensure an all-inclusive government that would involve persons that have the interest of the state at heart.

Alhaji Idris Tune, leader of the group and the state head of service, congratulated the governor on his re-election.