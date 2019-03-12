



Right Honourable Aminu Bello Masari, the re-elected Governor of Katsina State, has reassured of his administration’s commitment to continue to promote good governance in the state.

Similarly, he promised to prioritize the education sector, empowerment and security of the state to ensure continued peace across the state.

Masari made this assertion in an acceptance broadcast held at the Government house council chambers in Katsina.

“In our first term, we had a pact with the people of the state that we will lead with the fear of Allah, manage their resources judiciously; provide security and work hard to bequeath a Katsina state where our children will be proud to call home.

“Nothing changes; in fact if anything, I now reaffirm our commitment to this pact as we move to the next level,” he said.

The Governor-elect who noted that the victory indicated the confidence and affirmation of trust on achievements recorded in the first term, said the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s success would not have been possible without the general support and contributions of all in the state.

He paid tribute to the tireless efforts of the campaign council for their sagacity and political acumen without which, no doubt the outcome of the elections would have been different.

As we celebrate, he cautioned the people of the state not to view the contest as that between enemies, saying “In Katsina state, we do not have Losers, everyone is a winner.”

Masari therefore thanked INEC and the security agencies for ensuring a good job and peaceful coexistence during the entire period of the exercise across the state.