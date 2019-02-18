



Gov. Aminu Masari of Katsina State, on Monday paid a condolence visit to Kasai village, in Batsari Local Government Area of the state, over killings by bandits in the area.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that bandits had attacked the village on Saturday, killed six persons and a soldier deployed to give security to the area.

Speaking at the palace of Kasai Village Head, Masari urged the residents to pray to the Almighty Allah to prevent a re-occurrence of the ugly incident.

He reminded the people on the need to be their brothers’ keepers through the monitoring of activities of those colluding with the bandits; and report them to security agents for prompt action.

He said the government on its part had been unrelenting in ensuring the provision of adequate security to protect lives and property in the area.

Earlier, the Transition Committee Chairman of Batsari, Alhaji Mannir Mu’azu, informed the governor that the bandits, numbering about 100, invaded the area and attacked innocent residents.

Muazu explained that the bandits first attacked the military personnel stationed in the area, killing one soldier; and burnt down a military operational vehicle.

He said the bandits later entered the village where they went to separate houses and killed six civilians.

The chairman said that the bandits also took away several animals, motorcycles and other valuables from the residents.