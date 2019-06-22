<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Governor Aminu Bello Masari has expressed big relief at the declining rate of banditry attacks in the state saying efforts by the Nigeria Army who swung into action on the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari has yielded a quick result as the state is fast experiencing the return of peace and tranquility.

Masari who gave the commendation while receiving in his office, visiting Army Chief, in charge of special operations in Sokoto, Zamfara and Katsina states, Major General H. Otiki, further noted that it was as result of this renewed commitment of the Army and allied security agencies that have now given him a sigh of relieve concerning the trend of kidnapping and banditry attacks in the state.

‘In most recent times the state was seriously disturbed with increased challenge of insecurity by bandits and kidnappers, who unleashed rootless killing on innocent lives in parts of the state, but now respite has come through renewed vigour and commitment to duty’’

When the state was on the throes of incessant kidnapping and banditry, he had made the famous declaration “Katsina state is under siege’’ but now he appeared relieved by the successes recorded in recent times.

Earlier in his speech during the courtesy call, General Otoki told the Governor that the army has increased its number of personnel for an effective operations in Katsina and Zamfara state as well as strengthened inter agency communication and cooperation especially in the area of intelligence sharing.

He further added that the army will soon deploy unmanned drones to track bandits and their locations even in the forests and other areas to ensure a quick end to the menace maintaining the army is now getting it right with modern technology.