<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Governor Aminu Masari and 34 newly elected State House of Assembly members, on Friday, received their Certificates of Return from the Independent National Electoral Commission in Katsina.

They were all members of the All Progressives Congress.

INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner for Katsina, Alhaji Jibrin Zarewa, who spoke at the occasion urged the recipients of the certificates not to betray the trust that the electorate have put in them.

He counselled them to put peoples’ interests above their individual interests.

He added, “Though the elections were successfully conducted without recording political thuggery, unfortunately, we recorded losses of two lives of gallant security personnel from the Police and Civil Defence Corps in DanMusa and Kankara Local Government Areas respectively’’

Zarewa further congratulated both the governor-elect and the members of the state house of Assembly and prayed that God would continue to guide them in the discharge of their duties.

Governor Masari in his response promised to run an open and inclusive government. He reiterated his commitment to his restoration agenda for the state